Putin, Bide Reach No Agreements on Russian Diplomatic Property in US - Senior Diplomat

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have not reached any certain agreements on Russia's diplomatic property, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have not reached any certain agreements on Russia's diplomatic property, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"No," Ryabkov said when asked the corresponding question.

Following last week's virtual meeting between the leaders, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Biden told Putin that, as a first step, Russian diplomats could be allowed to see confiscated diplomatic property to assess its condition.