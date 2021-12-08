UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Agree State Of Russian-US Cooperation Unsatisfactory - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) During the talks on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden stated that bilateral cooperation is in an unsatisfactory state, this is also manifested in the work of diplomatic missions, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Bilateral issues were discussed. It was stated that cooperation is still in an unsatisfactory state.

This is manifested, in particular, in the difficulties that the 'curtailed' diplomatic missions of both countries are experiencing in their work," the statement says.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that all this is a consequence of the line of the American authorities, which five years ago began to practice large-scale restrictions, bans and mass expulsions of Russian diplomats, to which we have to react in a reciprocal manner," it says.

