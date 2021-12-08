Putin, Biden Agree to Talk Again If Their Representatives' Discussion Succeeds - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have agreed to talk again if their representatives manage to have a productive discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have agreed to talk again if their representatives manage to have a productive discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"They agreed that if the representatives were able to communicate productively, then it would be necessary to have another productive conversation. But, probably, it will be online communication," Peskov in an interview with the 5TV broadcaster.