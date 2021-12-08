UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Agree To Talk Again If Their Representatives' Discussion Succeeds - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:05 PM

Putin, Biden Agree to Talk Again If Their Representatives' Discussion Succeeds - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have agreed to talk again if their representatives manage to have a productive discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have agreed to talk again if their representatives manage to have a productive discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"They agreed that if the representatives were able to communicate productively, then it would be necessary to have another productive conversation. But, probably, it will be online communication," Peskov in an interview with the 5TV broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Ass ..

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Association sign cooperation agre ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

44 minutes ago
 PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

52 minutes ago
 Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.