Putin, Biden Agreed to Continue Dialogue After New Year Holidays - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, have agreed during the phone conversation to continue the dialogue after the New Year holidays, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"The conversation was very businesslike, meaningful, and the presidents, which is also very important, agreed to continue the dialogue after the New Year," Ushakov said.