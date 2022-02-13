UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Agreed To Ensure Countries Stay Engaged - Senior Administration Official

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 12:09 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed that their teams will remain in contact concerning Ukraine in the coming days, a senior US administration official said Saturday following a phone conversation between the two leaders.

"The President agreed that our people stay engaged in the days ahead," the official said.

However, according to him, Russia may still "decide to proceed with military action anyway."

