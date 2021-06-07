Putin, Biden Can Discuss Russians Convicted in US at Upcoming Summit - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Kremlin did not see the letter of Viktor Bout's mother, asking the Russian and the US leaders to bring her son back to Russia from the US prison, but believes that Russians serving sentences in the United States could be discussed at the upcoming top-level summit.

In her letter, Raisa Bout ” the mother of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who has served one-half of his 25-year sentence in a US prison ” asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, ahead of their talks in Geneva to enable her son's return to his homeland.

"No," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Kremlin received the letter.

At the same time, Peskov did not rule out that Putin and Biden could touch upon Russians convicted in the US and Americans convicted in Russia at their meeting, scheduled for June 16.