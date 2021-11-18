Putin-Biden Contacts Via Video Link Possible Before New Year - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) There are no specific dates for communication between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, but contacts are possible before the new year via video link, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are no specific deadlines yet, you need to be patient. Tthere is still no clear understanding when there will be contacts. Are they possible before the new year? Yes, they are possible. But maybe later. It will depend on how the presidents' schedules converge and what format they will choose," Peskov said on the air of Channel One.