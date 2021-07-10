UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden Continue Dialogue on Cybersecurity, Fight Against Cybercrimes - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden talked by phone, the dialogue on cybersecurity and the fight against cybercrimes continues, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The conversation between Putin and Biden took place on Friday.

"The dialogue on cybersecurity and fight against cybercrimes, which started at the Russian-US summit in Geneva, was continued," the statement says.

Putin and Biden stressed the need for constructive cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, for the continuation of relevant contacts, the Kremlin said.

During the conversation with Biden, Putin noted that, given the seriousness of the challenges in the cybersphere, interaction between Russia and the United States should be constant and professional, but Washington has not addressed this issue in bilateral contacts over the past month.

Putin and Biden also discussed Syria with an emphasis on humanitarian aspects, the Kremlin said.

"Both sides praised the coordination of efforts by Russia and the United States on this issue, including in the UN Security Council," it said.

Putin also expressed his sincere condolences to Biden in connection with the collapse of a residential building in Florida.

