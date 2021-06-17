Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Lists for Potential Prisoner Exchange - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, touched upon the potential prisoner exchange at their summit but did not compare lists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, no one compared lists. Presidents usually have framework, consensual conversations. They touched upon this topic. President Putin confirmed this at the press conference, he said we can work on it," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.