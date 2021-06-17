UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Lists For Potential Prisoner Exchange - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:25 PM

Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Lists for Potential Prisoner Exchange - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, touched upon the potential prisoner exchange at their summit but did not compare lists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, touched upon the potential prisoner exchange at their summit but did not compare lists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, no one compared lists. Presidents usually have framework, consensual conversations. They touched upon this topic. President Putin confirmed this at the press conference, he said we can work on it," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.16 a barrel W ..

2 minutes ago

CBUAE raises base rate by 5 basis points

3 minutes ago

Elahi faces threat of NA like situation in Punjab ..

8 minutes ago

River in Crimea's Kerch Overflows Banks Flooding C ..

7 minutes ago

Multiple schemes approved for district Vehari

7 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Possibility for US to ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.