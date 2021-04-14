UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Navalny During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:33 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, did not discuss the issue of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during their phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, did not discuss the issue of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during their phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The issue of Navalny, I think, was not discussed," Peskov told reporters.

