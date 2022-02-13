Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss US Submarine Incident - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, did not discuss the incident with a US submarine in Russian waters, although the Russian Defense Ministry is dealing with this, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Saturday.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier on Saturday summoned a US military attache after the Russian fleet discovered a US submarine in Russian waters near the Kuril islands. The submarine first ignored the demand to come up to the surface, but then left the Russian waters.

"We know about this. And the defense ministry is taking the necessary steps. But the presidents did not talk about this," Ushakov said.