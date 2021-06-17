Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Venezuela, OPEC+ - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden did not touch upon developments in Venezuela and the problematic of the OPEC+ at their summit in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, they did not," Peskov told reporters, asked if the presidents discussed Venezuela and Latin America in general.

"They did not touch upon this topic either," Peskov added, asked if Putin and Biden discussed cooperation within the OPEC+.