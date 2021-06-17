UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Venezuela, OPEC+ - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:05 PM

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden did not touch upon developments in Venezuela and the problematic of the OPEC+ at their summit in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"No, they did not," Peskov told reporters, asked if the presidents discussed Venezuela and Latin America in general.

"They did not touch upon this topic either," Peskov added, asked if Putin and Biden discussed cooperation within the OPEC+.

