Putin, Biden Disagree on Extremely Important Issues - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, disagree on important issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that Washington does not want to recognize Moscow's red lines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, disagree on important issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that Washington does not want to recognize Moscow's red lines.

"It is one thing to speak respectfully, in another way, in fact, the leaders of great states cannot speak in another way, this is out of the question, and it is another thing to strongly disagree with each other on something. And here, of course, unfortunately, one can state a very serious discrepancy in conceptual approaches on extremely important issues: it was Putin who spoke about our 'red lines', about our national interests, while Biden spoke about his unwillingness to recognize 'red lines," Peskov told RTVI.

The spokesman also said that Russia's proposal on a system of security guarantees with the US and NATO may protect the country "from tensions on the European continent" which occurred because of the situation in Ukraine.