Putin, Biden Discuss Topical Issues of Bilateral, Global Agenda - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his new US counterpart, Joseph Biden, discussed topical issues oof the bilateral and international agenda, the Kremlin said on Tuesday following the two leaders' phone talks.

"Topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda were discussed," the statement says.

The presidents touched upon the topic of the unilateral US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty and considered the possibilities of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, it says.

The leaders also discussed the issue of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, internal Ukrainian settlement and Russia's initiative to hold a summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The conversation between Putin and Biden was businesslike and frank, and it was agreed to maintain contacts, the Kremlin added.