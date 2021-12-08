UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Discussed Implementation Of Agreements Of June Summit In Geneva - Kremlin

Putin, Biden Discussed Implementation of Agreements of June Summit in Geneva - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) During the talks on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed the implementation of the results of the Russian-American summit held in Geneva in June, the Kremlin said.

"In particular, they discussed the implementation of the results of the Russian-US summit held in Geneva in June this year. The importance of consistent implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level and the preservation of the 'spirit of Geneva' when considering issues of bilateral relations and other problems arising between Russia and the United States was noted," the statement says.

