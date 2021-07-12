Putin, Biden Discussed Issue of Cyberattacks During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have discussed the issue of cyberattacks against US, which, according to Washington, are conducted from the Russian territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There are nuances here. The first is, as already reported, the issue of cybercrimes and hacker attacks, which, according to our US colleagues, are carried out from the territory of Russia, was really discussed during the phone conversation," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that he is unaware of any transfer of data on cyberattacks from the US to Russia.

"So far, no such detailed information has been received, but nevertheless, the two presidents - they noted the desire to act together and continue the mechanism of consultations on cybersecurity, which has already begun to work," Peskov added.

The spokesman also mentioned that Putin and Biden did not discuss the situation with the OPEC+ negotiations on the oil output cut deal.