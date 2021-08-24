Putin, Biden Discussed US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Before Collapse in Country - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, discussed the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan before the collapse in the country, no details can be publicly shared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, discussed the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan before the collapse in the country, no details can be publicly shared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

When asked to comment on media reports that Putin opposed the US military presence in Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries at the Geneva summit, held late in July, Peskov said that not any information, be it verified or false, should be commented by the Kremlin or foreign ministry, especially when it comes to the agenda of talks between the two heads of states.

"I can only say that back then, when the Afghan collapse had not happened yet, Afghanistan and the upcoming completion of US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan were on the agenda.

.., but as a rule we do not air in public some details, this is not acceptable," Peskov stated at a briefing.

Following a weeks-long offensive launched after the US started withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15 and caused the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of locals to seek escape for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from the Central Asian nation.