Putin, Biden Express Readiness for Dialogue on Global Security - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, expressed readiness for a dialogue on global security during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Both sides expressed their readiness to continue the dialogue on the most important areas of ensuring global security, which would meet the interests of not only Russia and the United States, but the entire world community," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Biden also expressed interest in normalizing bilateral relations with Moscow, according to the Kremlin.

"Joe Biden expressed interest in normalizing the state of affairs on the bilateral track and establishing stable and predictable interaction on such acute problems as ensuring strategic stability and arms control, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan, and global climate change," the Kremlin said, adding that the US leader also proposed to consider "the possibility of holding a personal high-level meeting in the foreseeable future.

In addition, the Kremlin said that Putin and Biden will instruct relevant agencies to work out issues discussed during the phone conversation.

"When exchanging views on the internal Ukrainian crisis, Vladimir Putin outlined approaches to a political settlement based on the Minsk Package of Measures. It was agreed to instruct the relevant agencies to work out the issues raised during the phone conversation," the Kremlin said.