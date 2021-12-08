Putin, Biden Express Readiness to Fight Cybercrime - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden expressed their readiness to continue practical cooperation in the fight against cybercrime, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"When exchanging views on cybersecurity, both sides emphasized the importance of an active dialogue on this topic.

They expressed their readiness to continue practical cooperation in criminal procedural and operational-technical areas of combating cybercrime," it said.