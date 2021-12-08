UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Expressed Satisfaction With Results Of Geneva Meeting - Kremlin Aide Ushakov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden began their online conversation by expressing satisfaction with the results of the Geneva meeting, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The presidents began by expressing their satisfaction with the results of the Geneva meeting," Ushakov said.

He said they in particular mentioned strategic dialogue and dialogue on cybersecurity.

"Mutual satisfaction was expressed with how the parties began to implement the Geneva agreements on the exchange of views on issues of information security and the fight against cybercrime," Ushakov said.

He said the sides could deepen the cybersecurity interaction.

Ushakov said it would be logical to discuss issues of providing Russia with security guarantees with the United States in the strategic stability group.

"I can tell you that issues related to providing us with the necessary security guarantees, including in the context of non-deployment of offensive arms and non-advancement of NATO further to the East - these issues, of course, would be logical to discuss in the group on strategic stability," he said.

