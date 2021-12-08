UrduPoint.com

Putin-Biden Face-to-Face Meeting Possible, But Leaders Did Not Discuss It - Ushakov

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:20 AM

Putin-Biden Face-to-Face Meeting Possible, But Leaders Did Not Discuss It - Ushakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A face-to-face meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, on neutral territory is possible in the future, but the leaders did not discuss this during the online summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"A personal meeting, of course, is the most productive type of diplomatic work and both presidents understand this. At the same time, such a format turned out to be useful as well. As for the future work of the presidents, they did not specifically agree on this," Ushakov said.

He recalled that earlier there was an agreement between the Russian and US sides that "we will organize a video conference, and then we will think about further contacts, including the possibility of organizing a meeting of the presidents somewhere on neutral territory in the future."

Ushakov said Putin and Biden did not discuss the coronavirus pandemic, climate or energy issues during the video summit.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same United States Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

2 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

3 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

4 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

4 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.