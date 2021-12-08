Putin-Biden Face-to-Face Meeting Possible, But Leaders Did Not Discuss It - Ushakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A face-to-face meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, on neutral territory is possible in the future, but the leaders did not discuss this during the online summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"A personal meeting, of course, is the most productive type of diplomatic work and both presidents understand this. At the same time, such a format turned out to be useful as well. As for the future work of the presidents, they did not specifically agree on this," Ushakov said.

He recalled that earlier there was an agreement between the Russian and US sides that "we will organize a video conference, and then we will think about further contacts, including the possibility of organizing a meeting of the presidents somewhere on neutral territory in the future."

Ushakov said Putin and Biden did not discuss the coronavirus pandemic, climate or energy issues during the video summit.