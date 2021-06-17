UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Biden Geneva Summit Beats Expectations With 'Quite Welcome' Results - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Putin-Biden Geneva Summit Beats Expectations With 'Quite Welcome' Results - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The summit of Russian and American leaders Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva has exceeded expectations, as its outcome is "quite welcome" in comparison to what was anticipated, M. V. Ramana, a professor at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the two presidents agreed to launch strategic stability consultations to reduce the risk of conflict between the world's two dominant nuclear powers. They also adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

"I was looking at the Geneva summit with little hope and so what did come out is quite welcome in comparison to what could have come out. The statement is quite brief but it has some welcome elements, including reiterating the principle enunciated by Reagan and Gorbachev about never fighting a nuclear war," Ramana, who is the director of the UBC Liu Institute for Global Issues, said.

Commenting on the leaders' further steps as part of the strategic stability dialogue, he said that they are hard to predict in the absence of definitive statements by Putin or Biden.

"But I hope that the next steps include a reduction in the number of nuclear weapons combined with taking nuclear weapons off high alert status. It would also be good if both countries cancel their nuclear weapon modernization plans, including plans to induct new kinds of delivery vehicles," the expert added.

The top-level meeting was positively assessed by Western politicians, though it was clear from the beginning that no major breakthrough was expected. The two leaders themselves called the talks constructive and noted that progress was made in several areas, including on arms control.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada Nuclear Vehicles Alert Progress Vladimir Putin Geneva Columbia From Weapon

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

15 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

15 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

34 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

42 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

1 hour ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.