Putin-Biden Geneva Summit Beats Expectations With 'Quite Welcome' Results - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The summit of Russian and American leaders Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva has exceeded expectations, as its outcome is "quite welcome" in comparison to what was anticipated, M. V. Ramana, a professor at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the two presidents agreed to launch strategic stability consultations to reduce the risk of conflict between the world's two dominant nuclear powers. They also adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

"I was looking at the Geneva summit with little hope and so what did come out is quite welcome in comparison to what could have come out. The statement is quite brief but it has some welcome elements, including reiterating the principle enunciated by Reagan and Gorbachev about never fighting a nuclear war," Ramana, who is the director of the UBC Liu Institute for Global Issues, said.

Commenting on the leaders' further steps as part of the strategic stability dialogue, he said that they are hard to predict in the absence of definitive statements by Putin or Biden.

"But I hope that the next steps include a reduction in the number of nuclear weapons combined with taking nuclear weapons off high alert status. It would also be good if both countries cancel their nuclear weapon modernization plans, including plans to induct new kinds of delivery vehicles," the expert added.

The top-level meeting was positively assessed by Western politicians, though it was clear from the beginning that no major breakthrough was expected. The two leaders themselves called the talks constructive and noted that progress was made in several areas, including on arms control.