Putin, Biden Had Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the United States of America Joseph Biden," the statement says.

Putin congratulated Biden on the beginning of his work as US President, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated Joseph Biden on the beginning of his work as President of the United States. He noted that the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States would meet the interests of both countries and, given their special responsibility for maintaining security and stability in the world, the entire international community," it said.

Putin and Biden expressed satisfaction with the exchange of notes on reaching an agreement on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), it said.

In the coming days, Russia and the United States will complete all the necessary procedures for the further functioning of the New START, the Kremlin added.