UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Biden Had Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Putin, Biden Had Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the United States of America Joseph Biden," the statement says.

Putin congratulated Biden on the beginning of his work as US President, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated Joseph Biden on the beginning of his work as President of the United States. He noted that the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States would meet the interests of both countries and, given their special responsibility for maintaining security and stability in the world, the entire international community," it said.

Putin and Biden expressed satisfaction with the exchange of notes on reaching an agreement on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), it said.

In the coming days, Russia and the United States will complete all the necessary procedures for the further functioning of the New START, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin United States All Agreement

Recent Stories

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

1 hour ago

Global community urged to stop atrocities in IIOJ& ..

1 minute ago

'Govt to turn educational institutions drug-free': ..

2 minutes ago

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversar ..

2 hours ago

Macron Calls on Global Community to Come Up With B ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.