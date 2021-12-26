UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Have Good Dialogue, Speak Respectfully About Their Differences - Kremlin

Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have established a good dialogue and speak to each other about their points of disagreement in a respectful and constructive manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin and Biden established a good dialogue When they talk, they are constructive, and they speak to each other in a very businesslike and respectful manner about the issues on which we completely disagree. Having different opinions does not mean the conversation is lacking respect," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

