Putin, Biden Hope JCPOA Negotiations to Bring Solutions Acceptable to Everyone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden expressed hope that the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, which were resumed in Vienna in late November, would make it possible to agree on solutions acceptable to everyone, the Kremlin said following the talks between the leaders of the countries.

"The state of affairs around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program was examined. The president of Russia noted the importance of its full implementation within the initially agreed framework. The leaders expressed hope that the negotiations on this issue, which resumed at the end of November in Vienna, would be held in a constructive manner and would allow reaching decisions acceptable to all participants," the statement says.