UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Hope JCPOA Negotiations To Bring Solutions Acceptable To Everyone - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

Putin, Biden Hope JCPOA Negotiations to Bring Solutions Acceptable to Everyone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden expressed hope that the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, which were resumed in Vienna in late November, would make it possible to agree on solutions acceptable to everyone, the Kremlin said following the talks between the leaders of the countries.

"The state of affairs around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program was examined. The president of Russia noted the importance of its full implementation within the initially agreed framework. The leaders expressed hope that the negotiations on this issue, which resumed at the end of November in Vienna, would be held in a constructive manner and would allow reaching decisions acceptable to all participants," the statement says.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna Vladimir Putin November All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

51 minutes ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

2 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.