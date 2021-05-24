UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden May Meet In Switzerland - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Putin, Biden May Meet in Switzerland - Reports

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold the first meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Switzerland, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to Tages-Anzeiger, the exact date and venue of the meeting remain uncertain, but it could be held in the coming two weeks in Geneva.

Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the talks be held in a "European diplomatic capital."

