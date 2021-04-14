Putin-Biden Meeting in 'European Country' Only Possible After More Steps by US - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, could be held in a European country, but progress in its preparations will depend on further steps by Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that further consideration of the proposal to hold a meeting in a European country is only possible following analysis of the real situation and further steps of our partners," Peskov told reporters.

The two leaders discussed "a European country," "a third country" as a potential venue, the Kremlin spokesman specified.

According to Peskov, the exact site of the talks is yet to be coordinated through diplomatic channels.