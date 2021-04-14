UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Biden Meeting In 'European Country' Only Possible After More Steps By US - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin-Biden Meeting in 'European Country' Only Possible After More Steps by US - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, could be held in a European country, but progress in its preparations will depend on further steps by Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that further consideration of the proposal to hold a meeting in a European country is only possible following analysis of the real situation and further steps of our partners," Peskov told reporters.

The two leaders discussed "a European country," "a third country" as a potential venue, the Kremlin spokesman specified.

According to Peskov, the exact site of the talks is yet to be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Progress Vladimir Putin SITE

Recent Stories

Realme 8 Series Launch Event Photo Leaked

3 minutes ago

US acknowledges Pakistan’s continuous efforts fo ..

12 minutes ago

Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki ..

21 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Council discusses ways of boo ..

23 minutes ago

Farmers advised to adopt modern technology during ..

7 minutes ago

Noise pollution poses long-term risk to trees: stu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.