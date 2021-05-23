Putin-Biden Meeting Quite Important for US-Russian Ties - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, May 23 (Sputnik) - A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is important for the US-Russian relationship, while the choice of the location is a technical detail, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Sunday.

"The choice of the city is more of a technical detail. The meeting itself is the most important thing, because it is quite important in itself for our bilateral ties and getting them to improve compared to their current sorry state," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.