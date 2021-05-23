UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Biden Meeting Quite Important For US-Russian Ties - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Putin-Biden Meeting Quite Important for US-Russian Ties - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, May 23 (Sputnik) - A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is important for the US-Russian relationship, while the choice of the location is a technical detail, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Sunday.

"The choice of the city is more of a technical detail. The meeting itself is the most important thing, because it is quite important in itself for our bilateral ties and getting them to improve compared to their current sorry state," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May Sunday

Recent Stories

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

7 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 1,569 reco ..

2 hours ago

Class of 2021 graduates honoured at NYU Abu Dhabi& ..

2 hours ago

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

3 hours ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.