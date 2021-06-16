Putin-Biden Narrow-Format Negotiations Finish After Almost Two Hours - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The small group-format negotiations of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden finished after almost two hours, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The narrow-format negotiations have finished," Peskov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took part in the small group-format talks.

After a break, expanded negotiations are set to start.