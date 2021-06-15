UrduPoint.com
Putin-Biden Negotiations Set To Last Almost Five Hours - Source

The negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, are set to continue for almost five hours, a source familiar with preparations for the meeting told Sputnik.

The narrow-format negotiations are due to start at 13:15 local time (11:15 GMT). The expanded negotiations, consisting of two parts, will begin at 14:30.

The press conferences are scheduled to begin 4 hours and 45 minutes after the start of the negotiations.

