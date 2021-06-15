UrduPoint.com
Putin-Biden Negotiations To Start At 13:00 Geneva Time On June 16 - Kremlin

Tue 15th June 2021

Putin-Biden Negotiations to Start at 13:00 Geneva Time on June 16 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will start on Wednesday at 13:00 Geneva time (11:00 GMT) and it is difficult to predict how long it will last, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"[The meeting will start] at 13:00 Geneva time," Ushakov told reporters.

The presidential aide noted that it is impossible to predict how long the negotiations will take, as "everything depends on the mood of the presidents, [discussion of] some problems may take more time than we plan.

"

Ushakov also said that he talked to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday and all the agreements on the format and agenda of the top-level summit remain in force.

Commenting on the venue of the long-awaited negotiations, Ushakov recalled that the Americans proposed Europe "since the very beginning," and then Russia offered considering some European capitals, and the US chose Geneva among these options.

More Stories From World

