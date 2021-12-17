UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Not Friends, But Have Respectful Conversation - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, were not friends, they had not have many opportunities to communicate, but the conversation between them was respectful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, were not friends, they had not have many opportunities to communicate, but the conversation between them was respectful.

"I did not say (that the communication between the two leaders) has a friendly tone. Mutually respectful, constructive and very businesslike tone.

They are not friends, they still did not communicate much," Peskov said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster.

The two politicians met at various international events when Putin was the prime minister, but there were not many opportunities to communicate, he noted.

"It's one thing to speak respectfully, in fact, the leaders of great states cannot speak in another way, this is out of the question. And another thing is to strongly disagree with each other on something," Peskov added.

