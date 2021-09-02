Putin, Biden Not Planning Negotiations on Afghanistan - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden do not currently plan to hold negotiations on Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden do not currently plan to hold negotiations on Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There are no such plans yet. The Russian side and the US side maintain contact, they exchange views on developments in Afghanistan, but no top-level contacts are planned so far," Peskov told reporters.

