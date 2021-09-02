UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Not Planning Phone Negotiations For September 11 - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:57 PM

Putin, Biden Not Planning Phone Negotiations for September 11 - Kremlin

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden do not plan to hold phone negotiations on September 11, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden do not plan to hold phone negotiations on September 11, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No contacts are planned," Peskov told reporters.

Back in 2001, Putin was among the first foreign leaders to call the US president after the deadly attacks, the Kremlin spokesman recalled.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin September

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says US Obsession With Sanctions Destructi ..

Kremlin Says US Obsession With Sanctions Destructive

9 minutes ago
 US Plans to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine ..

US Plans to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine May Be Dangerous - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Hoping Japan to Be Able to Participat ..

Kremlin Says Hoping Japan to Be Able to Participate in Future EEF Editions

9 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Progress Made Yet on Russians' Ret ..

Kremlin Says No Progress Made Yet on Russians' Return From US Prisons

9 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of ICC Men's T20 ..

Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

28 minutes ago
 New York declares state of emergency as heavy rain ..

New York declares state of emergency as heavy rains wreak havoc

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.