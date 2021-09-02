Putin, Biden Not Planning Phone Negotiations for September 11 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden do not plan to hold phone negotiations on September 11, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No contacts are planned," Peskov told reporters.

Back in 2001, Putin was among the first foreign leaders to call the US president after the deadly attacks, the Kremlin spokesman recalled.