Putin, Biden Outlined Starting Points on Syria, Iran, Libya, Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden outlined the key starting points on Syria, Iran, Libya and Ukraine at their summit in Geneva, and consultations will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They touched upon these topics, the starting points were discussed, they exchanged the preliminary strands. Contacts will continue," Peskov told reporters, asked if Putin and Biden touched upon Ukraine, Syria, Iran and Libya.