Putin, Biden Plan Phone Conversation on Saturday Evening - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, at the initiative of the US side, plan to have a phone conversation on Saturday, February 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, the US side has asked for a conversation with President Putin, and tomorrow evening, Moscow time, the two presidents are scheduled to have a conversation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov stressed that "the request was preceded by a written appeal from the US side."