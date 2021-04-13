UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden Ready To 'continue Dialogue' To Ensure Global Security: Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:50 PM

Putin, Biden ready to 'continue dialogue' to ensure global security: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden said in a phone call on Tuesday that they would "continue dialogue" over ensuring global security, the Kremlin said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden said in a phone call on Tuesday that they would "continue dialogue" over ensuring global security, the Kremlin said.

"Both sides expressed their readiness to continue dialogue on the most important areas of ensuring global security," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The statement also confirmed that Biden had proposed a summit between the two leaders, but did not say whether Putin had agreed.

More Stories From World

