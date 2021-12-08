UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden Realize They Have Special Responsibility For Maintaining Stability - Ushakov

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Putin, Biden Realize They Have Special Responsibility for Maintaining Stability - Ushakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden realize that they have a special responsibility for maintaining peace and stability, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

The two leaders touched upon the issue of World War II during their online conversation.

"Both said that we should probably remember more often that we were allies. And more often remember that our countries have a special responsibility for maintaining peace and stability," Ushakov said.

He said Biden, during his conversation with Putin, recalled, on his own initiative, the victims of World War II, mentioned his relatives the US leader had lost during the war, and spoke sincerely.

