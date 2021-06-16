Putin, Biden Shake Hands Ahead of Geneva Summit

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met and shook hands on Wednesday ahead of the US-Russia summit in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met and shook hands on Wednesday ahead of the US-Russia summit in Geneva.

Putin was first to arrive at Geneva's Villa La Grange where he was greeted by Swiss President Guy Parmelin. The US president arrived shortly afterward.

Putin, Biden and Parmelin also took a joint photograph ahead of the summit.