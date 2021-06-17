Putin, Biden Share Understanding of Need to Curb Arms Race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he reached agreement with US President Joe Biden on the key issues on which the countries could narrow the gap.

"We identified directions and points where we can talk about a possible future convergence of positions.

There are things that are of absolute priority and interest both for us and for the United States," Putin told graduates of a program of the school of Public Administration.

This includes the issue of curbing the arms race, which "unfortunately continues either covertly or openly" not at Russia's initiative, Putin specified.