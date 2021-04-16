Putin, Biden Share Views on Need for De-escalation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, share views on the need for de-escalation of the bilateral relations, but their opinions differ on the need to respect each other's interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You know that Putin has pointed to the practicability of developing, normalizing and de-escalating relations.

He keeps saying this consistently. This is his firm stand. He has repeatedly said that we are ready to develop our dialogue to the extent that our partners are ready. I believe it is great that the two heads of state share views on this," Peskov said, commenting on Biden's fresh speech on Russia.

At the same time, Putin and Biden "hardly share opinions" on the understanding of the need to cooperate taking into consideration each other's interests, the Kremlin spokesman noted.