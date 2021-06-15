Putin, Biden Should Start Talks With Interim Steps to Free World of Nukes - ICAN

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States should start their much-expected talks in Geneva by considering provisional steps to get the globe nuclear-free, including de-alerting and no-first-use of nuclear weapons, Akira Kawasaki, an International Steering Group member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), told Sputnik

The world is closely watching Geneva which will host the two world leaders gathering for a summit on June 16 to discuss strategic stability, the situation in Ukraine and Belarus, among other issues.

"Towards the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons, they can start with some interim measures such as de-alerting and no-first use of nuclear weapons and restoring bilateral and multilateral disarmament treaties. For this summit, however, agreeing to the goal and committing to a continued dialogue will be key," Kawasaki said.

He added that this initiative from the leaders of the two superpowers would have a positive impact on their allies to follow them in reducing reliance on nuclear deterrence for security.

Kawasaki believes that the meeting is a great opportunity to reduce tensions between Russia and the US.

"Reducing nuclear dangers is a matter of particular urgency, as any miscalculation at any time would bring about catastrophic humanitarian consequences worldwide.

The two leaders should recall the 1985 joint statement of Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan: 'A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought'," Kawasaki recalled.

The 1985 Cold war-era meeting between Gorbachev and Reagan was held in Geneva over 35 years ago, and gave the leaders of two superpower nations a ground-breaking opportunity to discuss the arms race and diplomatic relations.

Since both nations hold over 90% of the world's nuclear stockpiles, they have special responsibilities to lead disarmament, Kawasaki said, urging them to commit to the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons by reaffirming their past commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which came into effect in 1970.

"Also, they must listen and respond to the voices of the vast majority of the global community which established the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons [TPNW], taking effect this January. In the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the survivors of atomic bombings are eagerly watching at how the two leaders would work to make sure that such a tragedy will never be repeated," Kawasaki said.

The TPNW, which was adopted by the United Nations back in July 2017 and came into force in January 2021, prohibits the development, testing, production, stockpiling, use, transfer, and the threat of use of nuclear weapons.