Putin, Biden Sign Joint Statement on Strategic Stability

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a joint Russian-US statement on strategic stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a joint Russian-US statement on strategic stability.

"We, President of the United States of America Joseph R. Biden and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, note the United States and Russia have demonstrated that, even in periods of tension, they are able to make progress on our shared goals of ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war," the presidents said in the statement, posted by the Kremlin.

"The recent extension of the New START Treaty exemplifies our commitment to nuclear arms control. Today, we reaffirm the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" the statement continued.

"Consistent with these goals, the United States and Russia will embark together on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust. Through this Dialogue, we seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," the statement concluded.