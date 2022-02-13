Putin, Biden Spoke Over 1 Hour - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Saturday's phone call between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, lasted more than an hour, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The conversation lasted a little over one hour," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the call took place amid US officials' "unprecedented whipping up of hysteria over allegedly unavoidable Russian invasion in Ukraine.

"

At the same time, the two leaders agreed to continue contacts on all issues that were discussed in the call, the aide said.