Putin, Biden Spoke Over 1 Hour - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Saturday's phone call between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, lasted more than an hour, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The conversation lasted a little over one hour," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the call took place amid US officials' "unprecedented whipping up of hysteria over allegedly unavoidable Russian invasion in Ukraine.

At the same time, the two leaders agreed to continue contacts on all issues that were discussed in the call, the aide said.

