Putin-Biden Summit Likely To Be Held In Geneva In June - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:07 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden may hold their inaugural meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva next month, the Politico news outlet reported, citing a US official familiar with the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden may hold their inaugural meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva next month, the Politico news outlet reported, citing a US official familiar with the issue.

The exact date of the landmark summit is still unclear, however, Politico reported on Monday, noting that the presidents are expected to meet in mid-June, when Biden will be visiting Europe for talks with EU and NATO leaders.

The top-level meeting, nevertheless, remains tentative, as there is no final agreement yet, with Moscow still considering the issue.

Geneva is considered so far as the most likely location for the talks. Switzerland, in the meantime, does not comment on the claims that it could host the summit.

