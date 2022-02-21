Putin-Biden Summit May Proceed 'on Neutral Territory' - French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, may hold a bilateral summit "on a neutral territory," the decision is yet to be made, French State Secretary for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Monday.

"Usually, this sort of events proceed in a neutral place, but the decision is yet to be made on the matter," Beaune said in a televised appearance on French broadcaster LCI, addressing the question about whether Putin-Biden summit may be held "on a neutral territory."