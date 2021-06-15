Putin-Biden Summit to Last 4-5 Hours - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, will last between four and five hours, with breaks and changes of format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, the negotiations are scheduled to last four-five hours with breaks and changes of formats," Peskov told reporters.