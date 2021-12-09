UrduPoint.com

Putin-Biden Talks Allows For Maintaining Channels Of Dialogue On Ukraine - Paris

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:34 PM

Putin-Biden Talks Allows for Maintaining Channels of Dialogue on Ukraine - Paris

The online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden this week allows for maintaining channels of dialogue to attempt to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden this week allows for maintaining channels of dialogue to attempt to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

"We are glad that the contact between Biden and Putin took place. It allows us to maintain channels of dialogue to try to start de-escalating the situation in Ukraine," Le Drian told a joint press conference with German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Paris.

The minister also said that France and Germany expect to hold a Normandy Four ministerial meeting as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Paris Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports 5,020 new COVID-19 infections, 28 ..

Malaysia reports 5,020 new COVID-19 infections, 28 more deaths

5 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers nabbed

Seven drug peddlers nabbed

5 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts give lecture from space

Chinese astronauts give lecture from space

5 minutes ago
 Beijing administers over 2 mln COVID-19 vaccine do ..

Beijing administers over 2 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to children

5 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Thursda ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world ..

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world to attain sustainable develop ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.