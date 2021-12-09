Putin-Biden Talks Allows for Maintaining Channels of Dialogue on Ukraine - Paris

The online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden this week allows for maintaining channels of dialogue to attempt to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden this week allows for maintaining channels of dialogue to attempt to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

"We are glad that the contact between Biden and Putin took place. It allows us to maintain channels of dialogue to try to start de-escalating the situation in Ukraine," Le Drian told a joint press conference with German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Paris.

The minister also said that France and Germany expect to hold a Normandy Four ministerial meeting as soon as possible.