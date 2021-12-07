Putin-Biden Talks Conclude After Lasting 2 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, have come to an end, they lasted two hours.

The meeting took place via a closed video link.

The first frames of communication were shown to the journalists, then the meeting was held privately.

This is the second meeting of the leaders of the two countries. The first face-to-face talks were held in Geneva in June this year, when the heads of state reached some agreements.