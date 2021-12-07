UrduPoint.com

Putin-Biden Talks Conclude After Lasting 2 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Putin-Biden Talks Conclude After Lasting 2 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, have come to an end, they lasted two hours.

The meeting took place via a closed video link.

The first frames of communication were shown to the journalists, then the meeting was held privately.

This is the second meeting of the leaders of the two countries. The first face-to-face talks were held in Geneva in June this year, when the heads of state reached some agreements.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva United States June

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

33 minutes ago
 Edu institutions' role vital to get rid of drugs: ..

Edu institutions' role vital to get rid of drugs: parliamentary secretary

20 minutes ago
 38 killed in Burundi prison fire: vice president

38 killed in Burundi prison fire: vice president

20 minutes ago
 WHO organizes training on risk communication, repo ..

WHO organizes training on risk communication, reporting epidemics

20 minutes ago
 RPO carries out inspection of PS City Bhalwal

RPO carries out inspection of PS City Bhalwal

20 minutes ago
 MPA Arbab assures full support to PTI candidate fo ..

MPA Arbab assures full support to PTI candidate for Tehsil chairmanship

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.