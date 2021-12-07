Putin-Biden Talks Make Sense in Any Case Despite Negative Background - Kremlin

There is sense in the virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in any case despite the negative background from the US side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) There is sense in the virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in any case despite the negative background from the US side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The video conference between the two leaders will take place later on Tuesday.

"There is point to talk anyway. And this is what ... Putin's diplomatic worldview is based on. He is ready for a conversation, but the conversation should be mutually respectful, and during the conversation, the partners should still take into account the interests and concerns of each other," Peskov told reporters, commenting on hard rhetoric from the United States on the eve of the meeting.